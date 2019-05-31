Home Nation

Admiral Karambir Singh takes charge as new Navy chief

While Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain on Thursday took over as the eastern fleet commander, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will take over as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff at HQ.

Published: 31st May 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Admiral Karambir Singh

Admiral Karambir Singh (Photo | UNI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday assumed the charge of Chief of Indian Naval Staff at a ceremony in South Block here. He became the 24th chief of Naval staff. Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba after serving over four decades of distinguished service handed over the baton Admiral Singh.

However, the Armed Force Tribunal (AFT) is still hanging on his appointment as new navy Chief as Andaman and Nicobar command chief Vice Admiral Bimal Verma challenged the appointment of Admiral Singh as the new chief. The AFT will hear the matter on July 17.

On May 29, the military tribunal had declined a plea regarding put hold on his appointment, which paved a way for him to be sworn in as new chief. Admiral Lanba's retirement has led to changes at the top of the defence establishment.

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain on Thursday took over as the eastern fleet commander from Vice Admiral Karambir Singh. Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh will take over as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff at New Delhi.

Indian Air Force Chief ACM BS Dhanoa replaced Admiral Lanba as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), a tri-service integrated body.

