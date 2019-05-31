Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap injured in a road mishap in Patna

Tej Pratap is reportedly injured in his knee and his SUV was partially damaged.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and one of his supporters sustained injuries on Friday, when an SUV in which they were travelling to the party office from his residence, rammed into another car in Patna, near the ECO Park, located near the state secretariat.

Soon after the accident, police reached the spot and took Tej Pratap and the other injured to nearby Paras hospital.

Tej Pratap is reportedly injured in his knee and his SUV was partially damaged. Local sources said that one Chandra Prakash Yadav, who was fielded by Tej Pratap Yadav as the Lalu Rabri Morcha (LRM) form Jehanabad LS seat against the official candidate of RJD party in recent LS elections, was also with him and sustained injury.  

On being informed about the accident, Dr Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, rushed to the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Car accident Patna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp