Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap injured in a road mishap in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and one of his supporters sustained injuries on Friday, when an SUV in which they were travelling to the party office from his residence, rammed into another car in Patna, near the ECO Park, located near the state secretariat.

Soon after the accident, police reached the spot and took Tej Pratap and the other injured to nearby Paras hospital.

Tej Pratap is reportedly injured in his knee and his SUV was partially damaged. Local sources said that one Chandra Prakash Yadav, who was fielded by Tej Pratap Yadav as the Lalu Rabri Morcha (LRM) form Jehanabad LS seat against the official candidate of RJD party in recent LS elections, was also with him and sustained injury.

On being informed about the accident, Dr Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, rushed to the hospital.