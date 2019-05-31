Monsoon to be normal, onset expected to get delayed by five days: IMD

By Express News Service

Monsoon Rainfall is most likely to be normal with onset in Kerala expected to be delayed by 5 days on June 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday announced.

“Region wise, the season rainfall is likely to be 94 per cent of average over North-West India, 100 per cent over Central India, 97 per cent over South Peninsula and 91 per cent over North-East India all with a model error of ± 8 per cent,” said the IMD.

It also said that the monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 95 per cent average during July and 99 percent average during August both with a model error of ± 9 percent .

IMD will now issue forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season in July 2019 end.

In a statement issued on Friday, IMD said that the “monsoon was set over the south Andaman sea and some parts of south Bay of Bengal on its normal date of May 18".

As per the met department, the monsoon further advanced into some more parts of south Andaman Sea on 25th May and into southernmost parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal on 30th May 2019.

“It is very likely to advance further into extreme southern parts of Arabian Sea and some more parts of Maldives and Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east central Bay of Bengal during next 72 hours. Thereafter, monsoon is likely to strengthen further and set over Kerala around 6th June,” IMD said.