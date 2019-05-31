Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over farmers suicide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking financial support and enquiry into suicide committed by V D Dinesh Kumar, a farmer from Wayanad, as he was unable to repay farm loans.

Gandhi, newly elected MP from Wayanad, said that Kumar’s death isn’t an isolated one and there has been a spate of farmer suicide in Wayanad, due to inability to repay loans. He spoke to the wife of dead farmers.

“What is disturbing is that while the government of Kerala has announced a moratorium on repayment of far, loans till December 31, 2019, yet farmers are still being pressurised and hounded by loan collection agents,” he said in a letter dated May 28.

He further said that given the devastating long term impact of the 2018 floods on agriculture in Kerala, it is crucial to consider long term measures to free farmers.

“It is crucial to consider long term measures to free our farmers from the vicious debt trap thousands of them are caught in. I offer you my fullest support and cooperation in finding concrete long term solutions to the critical issues Kerala’s farmers are faced with and in ensuring every farmer in Kerala can live a life of dignity,” he added.