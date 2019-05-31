Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over farmers suicide

Gandhi, newly elected MP from Wayanad, said that the farmer's death isn’t an isolated one and there has been a spate of farmer suicide in Wayanad.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking financial support and enquiry into suicide committed by V D Dinesh Kumar, a farmer from Wayanad, as he was unable to repay farm loans.    

Gandhi, newly elected MP from Wayanad, said that Kumar’s death isn’t an isolated one and there has been a spate of farmer suicide in Wayanad, due to inability to repay loans. He spoke to the wife of dead farmers.

“What is disturbing is that while the government of Kerala has announced a moratorium on repayment of far, loans till December 31, 2019, yet farmers are still being pressurised and hounded by loan collection agents,” he said in a letter dated May 28.

He further said that given the devastating long term impact of the 2018 floods on agriculture in Kerala, it is crucial to consider long term measures to free farmers.

“It is crucial to consider long term measures to free our farmers from the vicious debt trap thousands of them are caught in. I offer you my fullest support and cooperation in finding concrete long term solutions to the critical issues Kerala’s farmers are faced with and in ensuring every farmer in Kerala can live a life of dignity,” he added.

