Rajasthan sizzles, temperature breaks 75-year record for May in Sri Ganganagar, nears 50C

By PTI

JAIPUR: The maximum temperature touched 49.6 degrees Celsius on Friday in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, breaking a 75-year record for the month of May, a meteorological department official said here.

It was the second consecutive day when the maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar touched 48 degrees Celsius or more.

The highest temperature recorded in this month in Sri Ganganagar until now was 49.4 degrees Celsius on May 30, 1944.

The all-time highest temperature recorded in the city was 50 degrees Celsius on June 14, 1934, the weather department official added.

The day temperature witnessed an upward trend in all major cities of the desert state Friday, the official said. Churu recorded a maximum of 48.5 degree Celsius followed by 46.6 in Bikaner, 46.5 in Jaisalmer, 44.7 in Jodhpur, 44.6 in Kota, 44.5 each in Ajmer and Barmer, 44.2 in Jaipur and 42.2 in Dabok.

However, Barmer and Kota received respite from the summer heat briefly with a rainfall of 2.4 mm and 0.2 mm, respectively.

The weather office has warned that the severe heat wave condition will persist in western Rajasthan and at some places in the eastern part of the state during the next 48 hours.