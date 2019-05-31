Home Nation

Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in Greater Noida 

The police said prima facie his killing appears to be a result of personal enmity with extended family.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NOIDA: A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his home in Greater Noida's Dadri area Friday, police said.

Ramtek Kataria was the president of the SP's Dadri assembly segment.

The police have prima facie ruled out any political conspiracy in his death.

"The incident took place near his home on Jarcha road in Dadri around 12.30 pm. Around four unidentified men arrived in a car and fled after pumping five bullets in his body. Kataria was rushed to a hospital but did not survive," a police official said.

SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Vaibhav Krishna said prima facie his killing appears to be a result of personal enmity with extended family.

"Initial findings indicate that the killing is a result of personal rivalry between Kataria and one his brothers in the extended family. Prima facie, there appears no political conspiracy, or rivalry in this case," Krishna said.

An FIR was in the process of being registered based on a complaint by Kataria's family and an investigation has been taken up, he said.

According to police officials, the rivalry between the two factions had been brewing for long and at times reached the police also, with FIRs and counter-FIRs being registered.

An FIR was registered against the other party in 2018 based on a complaint from Kataria's mother.

In January this year, a dead body was found on railway tracks in Aligarh, after which the other side had accused Kataria and an FIR was filed against him. In both the cases, the accusations had turned out to be false after probe," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another SP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was shot dead on Friday.

Lalji Yadav was in his car when three unidentified assailants intercepted his vehicle and pumped at least five bullets in his body. He died on way to the hospital, according to the police.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Greater Noida political murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp