Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

By PTI

JAUNPUR: A local Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead by six masked men in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Friday, police said.

Lalji Yadav, 51, was travelling on his SUV when the motorcycle-borne men came from behind and opened fire. The incident happened on the Shahganj-Jaunpur road near Khanpur, an officer said.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooters fled the scene after making sure that Yadav had died, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Pandey said.

The officer said Yadav, who was also a contractor, had murder and other criminal cases against him.

The project manager of a medical college Yadav was building had recently complained of receiving threats.

A team has been constituted to nab the accused, the ASP added.