Unemployment rate hits 45-year high, at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18: Government data

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Unemployment rate hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent last year, according to delayed official figures released Friday.

The announcement added to bad news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which took office Friday, as it also announced that economic growth had fallen.

The unemployment figure was for 2017-2018 and should have been released before the election this month which Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won by a landslide.

The figures were leaked by a newspaper in January which said it was the worst since 1972-73. The government insisted then that the report was not ready.