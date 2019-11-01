Home Nation

Centre to protect milk sector interests under RCEP, says Amul MD RS Sodhi

The RCEP, comprising 10-members of ASEAN bloc and six other countries is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Amul MD RS Sodhi with products

Amul MD RS Sodhi with products (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

VADODARA: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that the Centre will not take any decision under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which would adversely affect milk-producers in the country, Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi said on Friday.

Sodhi told PTI he had a discussion with Goyal on RCEP on Wednesday.

"Goyal has assured that no decision will be taken by the Centre that will adversely affect the milk-producers in the country. The decision was conveyed to hundreds of milk producers who assembled in Anand on Thursday to mark the 74th Foundation Day of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (better known as AMUL)," he said.

He said farmers were keen to understand implications of RECP on the milk sector in the country.

The meeting on Thursday was also addressed by Amul vice-chairman Rajendrasinh Parmar.

The RCEP, comprising 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

The objective of launching RCEP negotiations is to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RCEP Amul RS Sodhi Piyush Goyal
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp