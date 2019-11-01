Home Nation

India, Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu.

PM Narendra Modi shakes hand with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before their meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Photos | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Germany have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after holding wide-raging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After the two leaders co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, India and Germany signed five joint declarations of intent and inked 11 pacts in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and education.

"We have vowed to build 'new India' by 2022 and expertise of technological, economic powerhouses like Germany will be useful for it," Modi said in his press statement after the meeting.

"We have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism and extremism," he added.

India and Germany will continue cooperation to expedite reforms in UN Security Council, Modi said.

He said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu.

"We have decided to tap cooperation possibilities in e-mobility, smart cities, cleaning of rivers and environmental protection," Modi said.

Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology.

Areas of 5G and artificial intelligence are a challenge and it is important to work on them together, she said.

"We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," Merkel said.

