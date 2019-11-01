Home Nation

India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul

India went on to slide further to lose its 23rd rank and reached 47, in a space of just one-two years.

Published: 01st November 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

cyber security

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The policy formulated by India in 2013 towards cyber security looks more like a failed model in the current scenario. While India ranked 23 in global security arrangements in 2017, Britain was several places ahead at 12.

With ever-increasing cybersecurity risks and potential threats, Britain quickly put its pedal on the gas and hauled its overall cybersecurity mechanism. The seriousness shown by the UK was to see for all -- it leapt to Rank 1 (in 2018) from 12th in 2017.

India, however, went on to slide further to lose its 23rd rank and reached 47, in a space of just one-two years.

ALSO READ: Government asks WhatsApp to explain breach, says Centre committed to protecting citizen privacy

Several such details related to cybersecurity arrangements in the world has been obtained by IANS from global index released by International Telecommunication Union.

As cybersecurity has emerged a serious threat in the contemporary world, a number of measures to avoid any threat or risk are also implemented rapidly across the globe rapidly.

However, according to experts, no such urgency or seriousness to counter cybersecurity risks has been seen in India.

Well-known cybersecurity specialist Pavan Duggal told IANS: "To deal with this issue, there should be a concrete policy as well as strategy. To solidify cybersecurity, a significant amount of monetary allocation is also required. In my view, compared to other countries, India has lots of gaps and shortcomings in this area."

ALSO READ: WhatsApp says Israeli spyware used to target Indian journalists, human rights activists; govt seeks report

"India needs to work on cybersecurity with more seriousness. If we compare the budgetary allocation towards cybersecurity in Britain with India, we shall realize that our country stands nowhere closer to the UK. They took the matter quite seriously after an attack on their heath-medical online service. Therefore, they are one of the leading nations today," Duggal said.

According to a report, on average, a cyber attack takes place in Britain every 50 seconds. To deal with such threats, in 2016, Britain had earmarked 1.9 billion pounds (approx. Rs 174 billion) for five years in its budgetary allocation.

Another expert, on the condition of anonymity, said: "We need to pull up our socks and get serious on cybersecurity soon. The attackers are looking for an opportunity to breach into India's so-called weak cybersecurity walls."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India cybersecurity
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp