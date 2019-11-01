Home Nation

Now playing in Maharashtra: Pawar speaks to Thackeray, BJP warns of President's rule

The BJP appeared to be preparing for a 2014 like situation wherein it had formed a minority government without taking the Shiv Sena along and the latter had joined the government about a month later.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 09:06 AM

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma & Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday formally established contact with Nationalist Congress Party strongman Sharad Pawar, provoking the Maharashtra BJP to warn about the possibility of President’s Rule if the BJP-Sena alliance fails to form the government by November 7.

Thackeray’s overture came hours after Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there was no softening of its stand on rotational chief ministership, adding the BJP was yet to establish formal contact with it on government formation or power sharing. “The CM will be from the Shiv Sena alone,” he insisted.

ALSO READ| Cabinet panel to discuss damage caused by untimely rains in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis

NCP leaders in Mumbai indicated Pawar lined up a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi soon after Uddhav’s call. While there was no immediate confirmation at the Congress headquarters on Pawar’s visit to Delhi, Maharashtra Congress leaders including Manikrao Thackeray and Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar briefed  Sonia on the emerging situation.

The Congress is clearly divided on extending support to the Sena. Those who don’t want any truck with the Sena include Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, organisational in charge K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam. But former chief minister Ashok Chavan and a few others are pushing for offering outside support to the NCP if it does a deal with the Sena.

ALSO READ| Don't flirt with Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam warns his party

For the record, Chavan said: “It is the BJP which is responsible for the entire situation. As of now, we have no proposal from the Sena. We will wait and watch. The party president will take a call.”A Congress leader who was part of the meeting with Sonia, said: “The Congress is ideologically opposed to the Sena. However, if the NCP decides to back the Sena, we may think of a principled outside support to the government. That, however, would depend on a consensus within the party.”

Another leader from Maharashtra, who was election in charge for one of the regions, said there are two views in the party on the issue. While the Congress president said the mandate for the party is to sit in the Opposition, senior leaders from Maharashtra feel that the party can support the Sena-NCP alliance from outside to keep the BJP out. Earlier, NCP’s Nawab Malik backed the Sena’s idea, saying "If it decides to go ahead with government formation, the NCP would support it."

BJP warns of President’s Rule

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar pushed back saying, "The new Assembly has to be formed by November 7. If that doesn’t happen, the state might face President’s Rule."

The new math

Sena’s 56 plus NCP’s 54 equal 110, five more than BJP’s 105. With the halfway mark at 144, Cong’s 44 could make it the kingmaker in Sena-NCP alliance.

  • g chandrasekar
    Governor must exhaust all possibilities before clamping President's rule. exchequer has spent hundreds of crores to conduct the elections and the tax payers money cannot be wasted just because bjp is not able to form a government. If bjp can form a government with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir there is nothing wrong in sena extending support to Pawar for Maratha solidarity
    21 hours ago reply
