Home Nation

Vijay Rupani slams Sonia, Rahul Gandhi for 'not paying' tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of not showing "basic courtesy" of paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The BJP leader said such "contempt" for a national icon is "beyond belief".

Rupani, however, said he was not surprised by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her MP-son Rahul Gandhi "not paying" tributes to independent India's first home minister.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah flags off 'Run for Unity' to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary

"When entire nation is bowing to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti, sad but not surprising to see Congress President Sonia Gandhi & Mr Rahul Gandhi not having even basic courtesy of paying tributes to the great stalwart! Such contempt for a national icon is beyond belief!" Rupani tweeted.

However, Rahul Gandhi, in a Facebook post earlier on Thursday, paid respect to the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Naramda district of Gujarat on Thursday to pay homage to Patel, credited for merger of over 560 states into the Union of India post-independence.

The Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Rupani Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp