Home Nation

Chinmayanand case: SIT finds purse of law student from drain

The purse was found in the drain near Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A special investigation team probing the sexual assault case against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand has recovered a purse of the complainant from a drain, sources said on Saturday.

The investigators were now looking for the spy camera-fitted spectacles of the law student which she had used to record evidence of sexual exploitation by the 72-year-old former parliamentarian, they said.

The purse was found in the drain near Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand.

The SIT had deployed labourers to search for the articles in the drain, after detailed interrogation of the student's mother and father on Friday, they said.

Chinmayanand has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

He also faces charges under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Allahabad High Court had on October 30 fixed November 8 to hear the bail plea of Chinmayanand who has been arrested in the case.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi had asked the prosecution to file its reply to the bail plea by November 4 and the defence counsel to file his counter reply by November 7.

The bail plea of the law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister, will be heard on November 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual assault Swami Chinmayanand Chinmayanand case
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp