Maharashtra government sanctions Rs 10,000 crore immediate relief towards rain-hit farmers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A cabinet sub-committee under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore towards immediate relief for the farmers in the state whose crops have damaged in unseasonal rains.

“The officials have been asked to finalise details taking ground report and information, apart from the assistance by insurance companies. Spot assessment is in progress. Even mobile photos are allowed in cases where the farmland is inaccessible for officials. We are also requesting government of India for early assistance but we will not wait and start disbursement from the State fund itself,” Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.

As per the preliminary assessment, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 of 385 talukas in the state have been damaged. The damaged crops include Jawar, Paddy, Cotton, Soybean and grapes. Leaders from all political parties have started visiting the farms where crops have been damaged by the rains. In this backdrop, ministers from all the key departments, including Shiv Sena’s Vijay Shivtare, were present at today’s meeting.

The BJP and the Sena are currently at loggerheads over sharing of power in the new government.

Meanwhile, the government has amended the Government Resolution (GR) and the word "unseasonal rains" is incorporated along with "heavy rains".