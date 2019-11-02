Home Nation

Protestors in Manipur set November 4 deadline before Centre to reveal details of Naga talks

The protestors are seeking an assurance from the Centre that the settlement of the vexed Naga issue will not hurt Manipur’s interests in any manner.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Protestors in Manipur, concerned over the outcome of Naga peace talks, have set November 4 deadline before the government to disclose the details of issues agreed upon.

“The Naga talks were not transparent and as such, people have no idea about the various issues discussed. We have asked the state government as well as the Centre to disclose by November 4 the details of the talks," Sunil Karam, coordinator of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), said.

The protestors are seeking an assurance from the Centre that the settlement of the vexed Naga issue will not hurt Manipur’s interests in any manner.

The state’s Imphal Valley observed a two-day shutdown on Thursday and Friday in response to a call by the COCOMI. The Meiteis (Manipuris) are in a large majority in the Valley and they are worried about the Naga pact.

ALSO READ: Deadline over, NSCN (IM) on board, but Naga peace talks still not over

The worries stem from the demand of Naga rebels for the creation of a unified Naga homeland, called Greater Nagaland, by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur besides Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with Nagaland. The three neighbouring states have sizeable Naga populations.

Meanwhile, as the protests continued in Imphal Valley, the government has heightened security measures there by deploying both central paramilitary forces and the army.

On Thursday, the Centre had said the Naga talks were yet to conclude and that it would consult all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal prior to settlement.

However, at the end of supposed last round of talks on Thursday, which was the deadline set by the government to end the process, politicians from Nagaland issued congratulatory messages.

ALSO READ: Panic grips Manipur as Centre inches closer to sign Naga pact

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had tweeted: “It is a historic moment and an occasion of great joy for all Nagas and the nation as a whole. Peace will now pave the way for genuine progress and true nation-building”.

This gave rise to speculations the issue had been sorted out and that only the final announcement is pending.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga peace talks Manipuri protesters Meitei Naga peace accord Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp