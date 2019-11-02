Home Nation

Rajnath Singh calls upon SCO members to combat terrorism in Tashkent

Rajnath Singh, who is in Uzbekistan to attend the meeting of state heads of SCO, will also hold bilateral defence dialogue with the host country.

Published: 02nd November 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with heads of Governement of SCO at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh with heads of Governement of SCO at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Photo | Ministry of Defence)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday raised complex and multinational security issues affecting the developing nations and called upon the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to strengthen and implement all existing international laws and mechanisms, without exceptions or double standards, to combat terrorism and its enablers. 

Addressing the 18th meeting of Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO at Tashkent in Uzbekistan as the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh said, “Terrorism continues to disrupt our societies and undermine our developmental endeavours. It is important for SCO countries to come together to deal with this menace,” said an official communiqué released by the Ministry of Defence. 

Rajnath Singh is in Uzbekistan to attend the meeting of state heads of SCO. He will also hold bilateral defence dialogue with Uzbekistan. India joined SCO as a full member in 2017. It is an eight-member grouping which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Stressing that while the process of globalisation has opened up immense opportunities for the growth of SCO members, Rajnath Singh pointed that “it has also brought to the fore multidimensional, complex and transnational threats affecting developing countries. He urged the SCO to work together in defeating challenges like terrorism, climate change, endemic poverty, underdevelopment, pandemics and inequality.”
 
Rajnath Singh invited SCO countries to enter into collaborative joint ventures in India, saying that significant work has already been undertaken towards improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the country. “We strongly support the initiative to facilitate cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises within the SCO. The food industry is another potential area of collaboration. SCO members can work together for technology and investment support to food processing and put in a supporting logistics chain,” Singh said.
 
Rajnath Singh also said India was ready to share its experience and expertise in skill development and capacity building in areas such as telemedicine, medical tourism, resource mapping, the launching of satellites, agricultural education and effective and affordable pharmaceuticals. 
 
The Union Minister further reiterated the government’s commitment to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre. “We need approaches, which are inclusive, transparent and firmly anchored in multilateralism. Successful multilateralism also needs adherence to core principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference and mutual cooperation,” he added.
 
Defence Minister invited SCO member states to join the Indian initiative of ‘Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.’ India has taken the initiative of launching the coalition to assist countries in upgrading their capacities for developing resilient infrastructure. “India would be holding Joint Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue exercise of SCO member states along with SCO Expert level meeting on disaster prevention later this week,” he informed.
 
India will host the next meeting of Council of Heads of Government in 2020.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, Prime Ministers and Heads of Delegation of SCO Member States, Secretary-General of SCO Vladimir Norov and Executive Director of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Mr Jumakhon Giyosov were also present in the meeting.

