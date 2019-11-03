Home Nation

30 die in wall collapse, stampede, drowning during 'Chhath' in Bihar

The separate incidents in different parts of Bihar claimed 30 lives including 18 children.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:49 AM

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river during Nahay Khay Puja of the Chhath Puja festival in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river during Nahay Khay Puja of the Chhath Puja festival in Patna. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PATNA: A total of 30 people, including 18 children, died in separate incidents of wall collapse, stampede and drowning in different parts of Bihar during the ‘Chhath’ festival that concluded on Sunday, police said.

Two women were killed in a wall collapse, two children died during a stampede while 26 others, including 16 children, drowned in different districts of the state since Saturday.

The two women who observed the Chhath rituals died and four others were injured when a portion of the wall of a Kali temple collapsed this morning at Badgaon village in Samastipur district.

The wall collapsed around 6.30 am, when the devotees were preparing to leave the ghat after offering 'arghya’, Hasanpur police station SHO Chandrakant Gauri said.

The injured devotees have been admitted to Hasanpur primary health centre, he said. In another incident, two children aged seven years and four years were killed in a stampede that took place near Suryakund at Deo block in the evening, Aurangabad District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal said.

Official sources said the stampede occurred as the turnout at Deo’s Surya temple for Chhath Puja was “beyond the expectation” of the local administration.

TAGS
Bihar deaths Chhath festival Biharx Bihar Chhath celebrations Bihar Chhath deathsx
