Congress claims Priyanka Gandhi’s phone was hacked via WhatsApp snooping

As the WhatsApp snooping row is gaining steam across the political circles, the Congress on Sunday said that party leader Priyanka Gandhi also received a message from WhatsApp.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid raging controversy over WhatsApp snooping, the Congress on Sunday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi's WhatsApp was also targeted.

Terming BJP as 'Jasoos' party, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surajewala accused the ruling party of being 'fully aware' of snooping.

"The illegal spyware 'Pegasus' was used to hack cell phones in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections... BJP Government was fully aware of the same. Despite repeated reminders from Facebook, the Government did not act," Surjewala said.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp snoopgate: Mamata Banerjee says her phone was also tapped

The Congress, in a full frontal attack, alleged, the spyware 'Pegasus' was used to hack and spy upon politicians, journalists, lawyers, civil society groups and human rights defenders. "BJP Government is the deployer and executor of this illegal and unconstitutional snooping and spying racket. The new acronym for BJP is - 'Bhartiya Jasoos Party', he claimed.

This is the first time that any prominent politician has claimed of being targeted by the suspicious malware after the controversy broke out.

"The layers of BJP Government's conspiracy and collusion in the illegal and unconstitutional hacking of cell phones through surveillance software 'Pegasus' are unraveling everyday. 'Rule of Law' and fundamental 'Right to Privacy' have become a joke for the Modi Government", asserted Surjewala.

ALSO READ | Telangana to study Israeli malware Pegasus to combat attacks

The Congress alleged, these rights are being "trampled upon and trashed" by the ruling Government.

