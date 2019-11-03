Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi still a political intern, says ex-aide Pankaj Shankar

Saying that the former Congress chief has made no contribution to politics, Shankar told Rahul had ruined the party and its youth organisation.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi's former aide Pankaj Shankar said here on Saturday the Congress leader was still under "internship" despite having joined the politics 15 years ago in 2004.

Saying that the former Congress chief has made no contribution to politics, Shankar told IANS, Rahul had "ruined" the party and its youth organisation.

"What's his contribution to politics? Under his leadership, the Congress has gone down to double digit (in the Lok Sabha)," said Shankar who handled the media for the former Congress chief for many years.

On his criticism of the former Congress president, Shankar said, "I am not against Rahul Gandhi, but I want to show mirror to the party."

On the next party leader, he said there was no dearth of leadership in the Congress. "Priyanka is more capable than him (Rahul). She took him to Amethi," said Shankar, who earlier served as advisor in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"I don't have any personal animosity towards him. I don't think he is mature enough to lead the party," said Shankar, who was appointed consultant in Doordarshan when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Shankar Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp