Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at ally, says people will soon know if Shiv Sena will be in power

Thackeray also said that the Rs 10,000 relief package announced by the state government for the damages to the crops was not enough.

Published: 03rd November 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday appeared confident of forming the next government though Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray remained non-committal.

While Fadnavis underlined the need for “early” government formation citing the “limited power of a caretaker government”, Thackeray told reporters, that they should “soon know whether Sena will be in power”.

Both the leaders of major parties of saffron alliance also showered assurance on farmers as they toured parts of Maharashtra suffering from crop damage due to unseasonal rains. 

While Fadnavis directed officials to even tweak rules at times to ensure that all farmers who have lost crops get compensation, Thackeray said their land would be cleared of any bottlenecks, once his government was in power.

He also took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his pre-poll speech in which the latter had said that he "would return" (as chief minister once again).

"The retreating monsoon says 'I will return again'. People are now afraid of the retreating monsoon which says it would return," Thackeray said.

"The Rs 10,000 crore for crop losses due to unseasonal rains is very less," he said.

The Sena chief said the affected farmers should get at least Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation.

Thackeray said the Rs 10,000 crore package announced by the government for crop damages was not enough and they deserved Rs 25,000 per hectare in compensation.

“People vote you when you ask. So, give then assistance without asking them for AADHAR or PAN cards,” Thackeray added. 

Asked of his view on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Thackeray said, “You will come to know in the coming days if the Shiv Sena will be in power,” refusing to take any political questions.

