Home Nation

Not responsible for stalemate situation: Shiv Sena leaders after meeting Governor

The development came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of cabinet portfolios and the term of CM's post for 2.5 years each.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Raut, who is one of the spokespersons of Shiv Sena, is also the leader of the party in both the houses in Parliament.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after assembly election results.

Whoever enjoys majority should be allowed to form govt, said Raut, who has been at the forefront of vociferously articulating the Sena's demand for equal distribution of power and sharing the chief minister's post.

The Rajya Sabha MP described his meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a "courtesy call".

"We informed the governor that the Shiv Sena is not responsible for the current political situation in the state over formation of new government," he said.

ALSO READ: Will meet Maharashtra Governor on Monday, ask him to invite single largest party to form government, says Sanjay Raut

Raut, who is also executive editor of Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said his party is not creating any hurdles in formation of the new government in Maharashtra, where assembly election results were announced on October 24.

"The governor heard us patiently. We put forth our point of view," Raut said.

"The governor informed us that there is some time for government formation in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: We have more than 170 MLAs supporting us, claims Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

"The governor told that any political party (which commands majority) can come forward and stake claim (to form government)," Raut said.

"We agree that the governor is functioning within the framework of the Constitution," said the Rajya Sabha member.

Raut was accompanied by party colleague and Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam, who met Koshyari at 5 pm, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The meeting came at a time when the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the latter's demand for equal distribution of portfolios and sharing the chief minister's post.

The BJP has rejected Sena's demand for sharing the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

In the October 21 polls to the 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats followed by the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Bhagat Singh Koshyari Shiv Sena Governor meet Maharashtra government maharashtra elections
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp