Ayodhya verdict: Faizabad police deploys 16,000 volunteers to keep eye on social media

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the case before his retirement on November 17.

AYODHYA: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict in the Supreme Court, Faizabad police have deployed 16,000 volunteers to keep an eye against objectionable content on social media, an official said.

A similar number of volunteers have been put in place across 1,600 localities in the district to maintain calm when the order on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is delivered, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

On Saturday, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had issued orders against the use of social media to "insult" deities or to install idols and hold processions related to Ram Janmabhoomi.

He also extended prohibitory orders till December 28, mentioning apprehension of breach of peace ahead of the verdict.

The SSP said they are ready to deal with terror attacks, communal riots, public resentment, any danger to the disputed site and have also taken care of all loopholes.

They have prepared a four-layered security plan.

In case one plan fails, it will be taken over by another, the official added.

The police have appointed 16,000 volunteers in 1,600 localities of the district to encourage people to remain calm and the same number of "digital volunteers" will keep a vigil on social media.

The administration has also created several WhatsApp groups for volunteers to pass on information, the SSP said.

Four security zones have been created -- red, yellow, green and blue.

While red and yellow will be manned by Central Para Military Forces (CPMF), green and blue will be manned by civil police, he said.

The red security zone covers the disputed site, the yellow zone covers 5 miles periphery of Ayodhya, the green covers 14 miles periphery of the temple town and the blue zone covers the adjoining districts of Ayodhya.

Seven hundred government schools, 50 UP Board- aided schools and 25 CBSE schools have been taken over to accommodate security forces.

