EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD AP Mishra arrested

The state government had earlier recommended a CBI probe in the case and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the EOW to investigate the case till the CBI takes over the matter.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

"Mishra has been arrested. Economic Offence Wing of the state police is probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told PTI.

An FIR was filed at the Hazratganj police station here on Sunday against Praveen Kumar Gupta, the then secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees' Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then director, finance, of the UPPCL.

Both Gupta and Dwivedi were arrested on the same day.

The state government had earlier recommended a CBI probe in the case and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the director-general of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to investigate the case till the CBI takes over the matter.

