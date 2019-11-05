Home Nation

India, US to hold first-ever-tri-service military exercise in November

Since the Trump administration began in 2017, the US has invested more than USD 1.1 billion in security cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners.

Published: 05th November 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States and India will hold their first-ever tri-service military exercise codenamed "Tiger Triumph" at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada later this month, the US State Department said on Monday.

"This exercise will focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. All three Indian military services will be alongside the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. This is the latest example of how the United States is expanding security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," State Department said in a press release.

Since the Trump administration began in 2017, the US has invested more than USD 1.1 billion in security cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners.

"The American people and the whole world have a stake in the Indo-Pacific's peace and prosperity," Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo had said in 2018. "It's why the Indo-Pacific must be free and open."

"In addition to the Tiger Triumph exercise, the United States has carried out the first US-ASEAN joint military exercises in Southeast Asia to practice naval operations and participated in the first joint sail with Japan, India and the Philippines to ensure access to international waters in the South China Sea," read the release.

In September, the United States, India and Japan participated in the trilateral Malabar exercise to expand interoperability and maritime security.

Adding that training and the joint exercises are part of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, the State Department said: "These exercises are in addition to the annual 10-nation Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise to counter piracy and smuggling."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Joint military exercise
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp