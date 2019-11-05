Home Nation

Mamata government takes cue from Centre, hires 10 corporate professionals in lateral entry

Mamata set up the grievance cell to deal with the complaints received by the platform, a brainchild of Kishor, who was hired by the ruling party after its debacle in the LS polls.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In the first lateral entry into Bengal administration, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to appoint 10 specialists in the CM’s grievance redress cell, which was set up after election strategist Prashant Kishor advised, on contract.

More than 150 professionals were interviewed after puja vacations and successful candidates will monitor the process of addressing complaints lodged with the cell.

The decision of appointing the professionals was said to be significant before the Assembly elections in 2021 to outreach the aggrieved masses, who voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls helping the saffron camp take its tally from 2 to 18, and bring them back to the fold of the ruling party.

“The government wanted to engage professionals with experience in handling consumer grievances in private companies. They will monitor and guide government employees deployed in the grievance cell,” said an official at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

The grievance cell was formed after Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Your Sister), the platform with phone numbers, was launched by the CM in July and it started receiving a massive response. 

Mamata planning for future

Finance department sources said successful candidates would get Rs 1.25 lakh as remuneration. Expert professionals have been recruited on two-year contracts.

