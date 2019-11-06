Despite power tussle, Shiv Sena ministers attend meet called by CM Fadnavis on farmers' woes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Six Shiv Sena ministers on Wednesday attended a meeting over agrarian crisis in the state, called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

An official said that Sena ministers present at the meeting, held at the Sahyadri State Guest House in south Mumbai, included Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam.

The BJP and Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.