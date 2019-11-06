Maharashtra logjam: Fadnavis follower performs ritual, wishes BJP leader forms government again

By ANI

NAGPUR: A follower of Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday performed a ritual by walking barefoot to Ganesh Mandir Tekdi and prayed that Fadnavis forms the government again.

Vipin Telgote performed the ritual by bowing down in reverence as he reaches the temple. He also wore a t-shirt having 'Mai bhi Devendra' printed on it in Hindi, with BJP's lotus symbol below it.

"I have come here along with other members of a fan club of Fadnavis. I will offer a flower garland to Ambedkar's statue here and later we all will be visiting Ganesh Ji Tekdi Temple. We will pray for Fadnavis to become our CM again," Said Telgote.

People held posters with pictures of Fadnavis on it. This comes amid the impasse between BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together on October 21.

Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the two parties on power-sharing.

Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly.