Home Nation

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora takes over as Vice Chief of Air Staff

He has rich and diverse experience of accident-free operational flying which includes MiG 21, MiG 29 and other aircraft in IAF inventory, including helicopters.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Tuesday took over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (Photo | IAF Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Tuesday took over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, the second-highest-ranking officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Air Marshal was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1981.

Before taking over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command.

He has rich and diverse experience of accident-free operational flying which includes MiG 21, MiG 29 and other aircraft in IAF inventory, including helicopters.

He is a graduate of Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment, Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College.

He holds a Master of Science in Defence Studies and Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Air Officer has commanded a MiG 21 Sqn in the South Western sector and was later Commander of Air Defence Direction Centre in the same sector.

He went on to command a premier MiG 29 Base and as an Air Vice Marshal he was Air Defence Commander at Headquarter Western Air Command and Eastern Air Command.

As an Air Marshal, he has held the appointments of Director General (Inspection and Safety) and Director General Air (Operations) at Air HQ.

Air Marshal has been a Directing Staff at 'Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment' and has been a Flying Inspector in the 'Directorate of Air Staff Inspection'.

He was Defence Attache in the Embassy of India, Bangkok, Thailand from 2006 to 2009.

For his distinguished service, Air Marshal Arora was awarded "Ati Vishisht Seva Medal" by President in 2011. He was appointed as Honorary Air Force ADC to the President of India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF Harjit Singh Arora Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora Vice Chief of Air Staff
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp