Home Nation

Beant Singh killing: Centre acted suo moto in cancellation of death sentence against Balwant Singh Rajoana

Besides freeing eight Sikh prisoners the ministry had also announced commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Beant Singh

Beant Singh, a chief minister from Punjab, was killed in a bomb blast at the state secretariat in Chandigarh by Sikh extremists in 1995. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s decision to cancel the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh, was done ‘suo motu’ without any request from Rajoana for the same, officials said on Monday.

Officials clarified that though the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken an “in-principle” decision to commute Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment, the decision is still under process and the file is yet to be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, who has the authority to give final approval in the matter.

A senior Home Ministry official said that Rajoana had never filed a mercy plea but there are provisions which allow the Central government to make a suo motu recommendation for commutation of death sentence of a convict.  

The Centre’s clarification comes at a time when Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has said that the state has no role in Centre’s decision. On Monday, the CM said the Centre had demanded a list of 17 prisoners booked under TADA from the state government.

Centre’s decision of commuting Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment has been criticized by Congress. 

Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, who is the grandson of slain former CM Beant Singh, has questioned the Centre’s move, saying the dreaded terrorist should not be “spared” at any cost.

Beant Singh, credited for ending terrorism in Punjab, was assassinated on August 31, 1995, in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

On Saturday, the Home Ministry had announced that said eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during militancy in Punjab, would be released as a token of goodwill by the government on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji.

Besides freeing eight Sikh prisoners the ministry had also announced commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balwant Singh Rajoana Beant Singh
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp