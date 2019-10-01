Home Nation

BJP think tank takes RTI route for work audit of poll-bound states

An eight-member PPRC team started work to compile data on delivery against promises made in the manifestos in the four states.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

RTI

For representational purposes

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe headed Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) has taken the Right to Information (RTI) route to prepare performance reports on poll-bound states —  Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi.

As tasked and advised by former organisational secretary Ram Lal to not bank solely on the information provided by party units in states, the PPRC filed 206 RTI applications to gather data on promises made by the party in 2014.

An eight-member PPRC team started work to compile data on delivery against promises made in the manifestos in the four states. The Jharkhand and Delhi poll schedule is yet to be announced.

“At PPRC, we engage in scientific research with authentic data which RTI’s will help elicit and outcomes would be open to scrutiny. Such data will help the electorate to compare rival parties on the basis of their delivery,” said Director Dr Sumeet Bhasin.

The team took the RTI team to probe specific subjects on which the BJP state governments were not forthcoming.

“We were surprised on a few occasions to receive phone calls from RTI cells of Maharashtra and Delhi governments, enquiring whether we needed more information or clarifications,” said a PPRC member.

However, on occasions, team members were asked to physically come and collect data at short notice, while in a few cases, no information was received.  “At the poll time, parties issue manifestos, but in the age of social media the PPRC exercise aims to empower the electorate with authentic information to make informed choices,” added Bhasin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Public Policy Research Centre RTI Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra polls Haryana Assembly elections Haryana polls
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp