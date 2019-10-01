Home Nation

BSF jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

There was unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling from the Pakistani side at around 7.45 a.m. Indian troops retaliated to the shelling.

Published: 01st October 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

21 Indians have been killed by Pakistan ceasefire violations in 2019 so far. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a BSF jawan, were injured as Pakistani Army continued ceasefire violations by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border was intense in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, where a number of shells also fell in the close vicinity of revered shrine of famous Sufi saint Sain Baba Miran Bakash, they said.

The officials said panic gripped the border residents as mortar shelling continued throughout the day after Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation early in the morning.

The sounds of the explosions were also heard in Poonch town.

"Today at about 0745 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kirni sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," a defence spokesman said.

He said the shelling stopped in the two sectors around 1.20 pm, only to restart at 3.50 pm and spreading to nearby Qasba sector as well.

A youth, Mohammad Rashid, was injured after he was hit by splinters in his village in Shahpur sector, the officials said, adding the Pakistani shells also landed in the close vicinity of the revered shrine of Baba Miran Bakash at Guntrian village, causing panic among the devotees.

However, the devotees and the shrine is safe, they said, adding the heavy cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received.

Six persons were injured in the shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch on Sunday.

BSF Constable Abishek Roy received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his post at Manyari in Hiranagar sector along the IB in Kathua district late Monday, the officials said.

They said the Pakistani army opened fire and lobbed shells in the sector at 8.15 pm, prompting an effective retaliation by the BSF personnel guarding the IB.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 3.25 am Tuesday, the officials said, adding the jawan, who was injured around 11.35 pm, was brought to a medical college here for specialised treatment and his condition is stated to be "stable".

According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC this year, leaving 21 people dead and scores of others injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Poonch Poonch ceasefire violation Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp