Home Nation

CBI gets nod from CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take action against Justice Tahilramani

Intelligence Bureau recently submitted a 5-page report after Justice Tahilramani resigned following the collegium's recommendation to transfer her on August 28 to the Meghalaya High Court.

Published: 01st October 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani

Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trouble ensued for Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani, who recently resigned as chief justice of Madras High Court, as CBI has got a nod from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi to take action "in accordance with law" on the alleged adverse intelligence report about her.

According to official sources, Intelligence Bureau recently submitted a 5-page report after Justice Tahilramani resigned following the collegium's recommendation to transfer her on August 28 to the Meghalaya High Court.

Confirming the development, the sources referred to the report of alleged irregularities in property transactions and taking some decisions on the administrative side as the chief justice of Madras High Court.

The collegium, headed by the CJI, had recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the Madras High Court's chief justice on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.

The collegium, also comprising justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman, had recommended her transfer on August 28, after which she had made a representation requesting it to reconsider the proposal.

She had protested against the collegium's decision to not consider her request against transferring her to the Meghalaya High Court.

Lawyers in Chennai and in some places in her home state of Maharashtra had also raised the banner of protest against the collegiums decision.

Later, the Supreme Court on September 12 said each of the recommendations for transfer of Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts was based on "cogent reasons".

Without naming Justice Tahilramani, a statement issued by the office of apex court's Secretary-General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar had said the reasons of transfer of judges were not disclosed in the interest of the institution but the apex court collegium would not hesitate to disclose them in the circumstance it becomes necessary.

The judge resigned on September 6, days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of her transfer.

She sent her resignation letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, a copy of which was sent to CJI Gogoi.

President Ram Nath Kovind later accepted Justice Tahilramani's resignation, a government notification said on September 21.

Her resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Tahilramani Vijaya K Tahilramani Ranjan Gogoi CBI Madras High Court
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp