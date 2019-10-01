Clean chit to Modi, Shah: EC silent on model code violation during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has turned down a request under the Right To Information (RTI) to share information on the basis on which it gave clean chit to PM Narendra Modi and the BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged violation of model code of conduct during the LS polls.

RTI applicant Niraj Sharma had also sought details on the dissent note of election commissioner Ashok Lavasa over the clean chit given to the two leaders.

The EC replied that such information could not be shared as the disclosure will ‘endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identity’.

In another reply related to the query, it said it does not have information on whose life will be endangered.

The EC in its reply on July 25 cited Rule 8 (1) (g) of the RTI Act to withhold the details.

Not satisfied with the reply, Sharma again filed RTI application seeking information like the name of a person whose life is endangered due to disclosure and some other related queries.

He also asked the name of suspects due to whom the life will be endangered.

In reply, the EC on September 17 said, “The information sought by you is not available with the Commission. The applicant is also informed that the information sought is in the nature of seeking explanation/clarification of CPIOs reply letter which is beyond the scope of the RTI Act.”

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had reportedly dissented on clean chits given by the commission to the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah on alleged MCC violations.