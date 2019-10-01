Home Nation

Clean chit to Modi, Shah: EC silent on model code violation during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Election commissioner Ashok Lavasa had reportedly dissented on clean chits given by the commission to the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah on alleged MCC violations.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has turned down a request under the Right To Information (RTI) to share information on the basis on which it gave clean chit to PM Narendra Modi and the BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged violation of model code of conduct during the LS polls.

RTI applicant Niraj Sharma had also sought details on the dissent note of election commissioner Ashok Lavasa over the clean chit given to the two leaders.

The EC replied that such information could not be shared as the disclosure will ‘endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identity’.

In another reply related to the query, it said it does not have information on whose life will be endangered.

The EC in its reply on July 25  cited Rule 8 (1) (g) of the RTI Act to withhold the details.

 ALSO READ | Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's wife under I-T department scanner for alleged tax evasion

Not satisfied with the reply, Sharma again filed RTI application seeking information like the name of a person whose life is endangered due to disclosure and some other related queries.

He also asked the name of suspects due to whom the life will be endangered.

In reply, the EC on September 17 said, “The information sought by you is not available with the Commission. The applicant is also informed that the information sought is in the nature of seeking explanation/clarification of CPIOs reply letter which is beyond the scope of the RTI Act.”

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa had reportedly dissented on clean chits given by the commission to the prime minister and BJP president Amit Shah on alleged MCC violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Right To Information Amit Shah PM Modi 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp