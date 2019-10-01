Home Nation

Complaint lodged against Arvind Kejriwal in Bihar court

The petitioner has sought directions to the police that an FIR be lodged against Arvind Kejriwal under Sections 504 and 506.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A complaint was filed in a court here on Tuesday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his controversial remark about people from Bihar visiting the national capital for free medical aid.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari who referred the matter to Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (East) Shailendra Kumar while fixing October 23 as the next date of hearing.

In his petition, Ojha has alleged that he "felt hurt as a Bihari" upon learning about Kejriwal's remark that people from the state visited the city "purchasing a Rs 500 ticket" and going back after "availing of medical treatment that would have cost them Rs five lakh".

The petitioner has sought directions to the police that an FIR be lodged against Kejriwal who heads the Aam Aadmi Party under Sections 504 and 506 which pertain to provocation with intent to cause breach of peace and criminal intimidation respectively.

Kejriwal had made the statement at a function in the national capital seeking to underscore his governments efforts to improve health services in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Bihar Delhi hospitals Delhi health services
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp