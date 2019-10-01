Home Nation

Divisive politics will not work in Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said that Bengal is known for its hospitality and people of different faiths in the state practice their respective religions.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cautioned the people of West Bengal against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

Bengal is known for its hospitality and people of different faiths in the state practice their respective religions.

But they assemble to celebrate a festival like Durga Puja, which unifies people of different faiths, she said.

"Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But please don't profess any divisive politics, It will not work in Bengal," she said inaugurating a community puja in south Kolkata.

"Please don't spread the religion of divisive politics. Please don't create rift among people. Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt," she said.

Banerjee's comments follow Shah's speech at a BJP programme "People of Bengal are being misled about the NRC. I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they won't have to leave the country. They will get Indian citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament."

Shah, also BJP president, had assured that all infiltrators will be thrown out of the country.

  • B K Nandi
    It is the talk of the mass that CM Mamata is helping all possible way Rajiv Kumar to hide from civil options. CID head Rajiv Kumar is mocking with justice system and Mamata is protecting him openly violating her duty for the state. It seems it is life and death question of herself and her Abhishek Banerjee. So now Mamata can be called a CHOR of Bengal and trying tooth and nail to save herself and her family from being jail for life. Now she is using her last heinous weapon of dividing Bengal on religion. Bengal must stop this hell.
    3 days ago reply
