Home Nation

FATF can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing: Rajnath

In August, the Asia Pacific Group of the FATF had put Pakistan in a terror 'blacklist' for its failure to curb funnelling of funds to groups responsible for scores of attacks in India.

Published: 01st October 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In August, the Asia Pacific Group of the FATF had put Pakistan in a terror 'blacklist' for its failure to curb funnelling of funds to groups responsible for scores of attacks in India.

"The FATF can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing," he said at the Defence Accounts Department Day event.

The defence minister said excessive militarisation and focus on wrong policies without financial progress have resulted in a situation that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is not able to make arrangements for a flight to attend a global event.

Singh's statement came after Khan and his delegation were forced to return to New York after the special jet given to him by the Saudi government developed a technical fault while heading to Islamabad.

Khan, who was to return to Pakistan after his seven-day trip to the US to attend the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly, had to return to New York after the plane developed technical snag minutes after taking off from the Kennedy International Airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FATF Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp