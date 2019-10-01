In the HC: SC recommends new AFT chairman

By Express News Service

SC recommends new AFT chairman

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday recommended former Delhi high court chief justice Rajendra Menon as the next chairman of the Armed Forces Tribunal. Attorney General K K Venugopal informed the court that the provisions of the Finance Act governing the appointment procedure of the tribunal members were under challenge. Venugopal asked for the appointments to be deferred until the matter is decided. The Supreme Court bench however, refused to defer the matter and directed that the appointment be cleared. The present Armed Forces Tribunal chairman Justice Virender Singh is set to retire on October 6.

SC to give verdict on Centre’s SC/ST Act

The SC is likely to pronounce on Tuesday the verdict on the Centre’s plea for review of its 2018 judgment which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act. A three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and B R Gavai are set to announce the verdict. Taking a serious view into the issue of manual scavenging and deaths of SC/ST people engaged in such work, the court had said that nowhere in the world are people sent to gas chambers to die. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, was told that the Cenre ever since Independence has not been able to protect the people and rights of the SC/ST community.