Home Nation

Leading porn portals back in India with tweaking domain name

According to nation's leading cyber law expert Pavan Duggal, there is a desperate need for strict cyber security laws in India.

Published: 01st October 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

COMPUTER MOUSE CYBER

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Despite the Indian governments crackdown on porn websites, global players have found a unique way to dodge the ban and are now being watched on millions of smartphones and computers across the country without any fear.

The Department of Telecommunications had issued a letter to all Internet service licensees for disablement of porn websites (under the provisions of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000), "as the content posted on these websites relate to morality, decency as given in Article 19(2) of the Constitution".

The order had banned 857 websites, terming their content "immoral and indecent".

However, two global porn portals - Redtube and Pornhub - are back in India and one does not need any trick to bypass the ban to watch them.

While Pornhub is available as pornhub.org, redtube can be accesses as redtube.net.

.org is largely used by non-profit organizations while .net domain name extension represents "network" -- recommended and suitable for internet, email, and networking service providers.

Since the crackdown is on .com domain names, the porn websites can easily be accessed on various screens, without the need of a virtual private network (VPN), alternative browsers, proxies and other methods to access the blocked websites.

In December last year, following the DoT's directive, major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have also banned websites showing porn and child pornographic content.

According to nation's leading cyber law expert Pavan Duggal, there is a desperate need for strict cyber security laws in India.

"The entire issue of pornography and child pornography raise extremely complicated legal issues, which need to be carefully handled and dealt with," said Duggal.

In a recent round table organised in the Capital, experts raised concerns on issues related to cyber crime, including increasing child porn, sexting, sex trafficking, cyber bullying/trolling and violence against women.

"Sexting, sextortion on the internet - mainly with young boys, child porn, violence against women in the form of revenge porn and cyber terrorism are turning into a huge issue in India and they should be taken care as soon as possible," said Parry Aftab, a US-based lawyer and internet safety expert who founded the internet safety organisation WiredSafety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Telecommunications virtual private network Redtube Pornhub
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp