Man climbs rooftop to give triple talaq to wife after deserting her

23-year-old Sabina who married Mansoor in June stayed with her in-laws for 26 days after which they kept harassing her for Rs 2 lakh and bike as dowry.

RANCHI: In an unusual case, a 26-year-old man gave triple talaq to his 23-year-old wife from rooftop after deserting her over dowry in Dhanbad. The incident took place under Bank More police station limits. 

A few weeks back, Aarjoo Parveen alias Sabina was thrown out of her in-laws' house after they demanded Rs 2 lakh and a bike as dowry. After she returned home on Monday, they did not let her enter their house, and to everyone's shock her husband Mansoor Siddiqui went up to the terrace and shouted triple talaq to divorce her. 

“Aarjoo Parveen alias Sabina (23) has filed a complaint alleging her husband Mansoor Siddiqui (26) of giving triple talaq in front of everyone from the roof-top. She has stated in her complaint that when she returned to her in-laws' house on Monday, they did not open the door. When she kept pleading them to let her in, her husband yelled from the roof-top that he did not want to continue the relationship and gave her triple talaq,” said Circle Inspector of Bank More Police Station Surendra Kumar Singh. 

The husband is also said to have threatened Sabina, he added.

Sabina had also attempted to return to her in-laws' place along with her family 10 days back, but they did not allow her to come inside then too. Since then, she had been staying near the Dhanbad railway station from where she contacted the neighbours and requested them to intervene in the matter. Ensuring support to her, they went to her husband’s house and took her along, but her father-in-law did not open the door saying that no was there in the house.

Sabina further stated that, when she forced them to open the door, her husband went on the roof of the house and gave triple talaq to her along with a threat that she could not do anything.

Sakina married Mansoor Siddiqui three months back on June 27. However, she stayed with in her in-laws only for 26 days as they kept putting pressure on her for dowry and she had to go stay with her parents.

