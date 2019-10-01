Home Nation

Night traffic ban through Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Rahul meets Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi

Vijayan had assured the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad that they would be holding talks with the Centre on the matter and were trying to resolve it.

Published: 01st October 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi on Tuesday and apprised him of the hardships faced by people of Wayanad due to the night traffic ban on the national highway passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes.

Later, talking to reporters, Gandhi said he had taken up the issue of a night travel ban and the agitation by youngsters on the matter with the Chief Minister.

Vijayan had assured him that they would be holding talks with the Centre on the matter and were trying to resolve it.

He noted that the issue was causing lot of pain to Wayanad and Kerala.

"This is a very important matter and it needs to be tackled. The Chief Minister assured us that they are apprised of the situation and are trying to resolve it," he said.

The devastation caused due to the recent landslides in Wayanad during the heavy rains and the matters relating to compensation to the affected people were also discussed, he added.

Vijayan is expected to hold talks with various Union ministers on the night traffic ban.

Meanwhile, the indefinite relay fast by the activists of the Samara Samithi, who are members of various youth organisations, entered the seventh day on Tuesday.

Students are expected to take out a march on Tuesday.

Around 1,000 farmers and local people, including women, participated in the march from nearby Sultan Bathery to the Kerala-Karnataka border at Moolahalli demanding round the clock connectivity through the forest stretch of NH-766.

The Chief Minister is likely to take up the issue with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadakar and Transport minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Gandhi is visiting his constituency on October 3 to express solidarity with the protest, Congress sources said.

Expressing solidarity with the fasting youth, the Congress MP had on Sunday said the traffic ban has caused hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka and asked the central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities while protecting the environment.

The movement of traffic through the tiger reserve is banned from 9 pm to 6 am to reduce disturbance to wildlife.

Vijayan had suggested that construction of elevated stretch through the core critical tiger habitat.

However, Javadekar, in a letter to Vijayan this month, had stated that the state's recommendations had been discussed at the Committee of Secretaries and it was recommended to maintain status quo on the restriction of nighttime traffic through Bandipur Tiger reserve and strengthen the alternative route already available for nighttime traffic.

The minister also stated that the alternative route, though passing through the forest area, was not a 'Critical Tiger Habitat' and can be suitably mitigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp