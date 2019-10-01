Home Nation

No major Muslim country is with Pakistan on government's decision to repeal Article 370: BJP

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan added that Imran Khan's campaign to get support from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also failed.

Union ministers and BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with party leader Baijayant Panda address a press conference at the party office in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With Pakistan trying to garner international support against India after the Modi government ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the BJP asserted on Tuesday that no major Muslim country is with Islamabad as they consider it an internal matter of India.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cited his recent visit to three Islamic countries- Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar- to affirm that these nations appreciate India's stand on the matter.

At a press conference to speak about the BJP's month-long exercise to seek people's support on the decision to nullify Article 370, Pradhan was asked about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's campaign against India.

Taking a dig at Khan, the minister replied that even in Pakistani media it is clear as to how much "success" Khan has received and added that Khan's campaign to get support from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation also failed.

"No major Muslim country, including many of Pakistan's old associates, is with the (Pakistan) country. They consider it not a religious issue but an internal matter of India," the petroleum minister said, adding that it was a "pleasant surprise" for him to get this first-hand experience during his visit.

Pradhan's ministerial colleague Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the BJP's campaign received all-round support across the country as the party ended up holding over 600 public events instead of 370 planned earlier.

It also held rallies in 34 major cities of the country, he said.

"I can say that this exercise has led to a rise in nationalist feeling and a new sense of national unity has taken shape," he said.

The party held seven programmes in Jammu and Kashmir. One of them was organised in the Valley.

As part of its exercise to reach out to eminent personalities over the matter, Pradhan claimed that BJP members, including its top leaders down to functionaries at the local level, met over five lakh "opinion makers" across the country.

"India has emerged as a strong country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a strong leader in the world," he said.

The month-long exercise ended on Monday with top party leaders, including its president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and working president J P Nadda, addressing multiple rallies and other public events on the issue.

