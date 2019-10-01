Home Nation

Sanskrit voice to Mahatma’s favourite ‘Vaishnava Jana To’

Set for release on October 2, Assamese singer-composer Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah has retained the signature tune for Bapu’s favourite Bhajan while adding his own style.

Published: 01st October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ranjan_Kumar_Bezbaruah

Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah is a Sanskrit teacher at Nagaon Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Assam.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mahatma would have been elated that Gujarati poet-saint Narsinh Mehta’s verses would touch Benares and find a musical echo in Assam.

In a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, his favourite bhajan “Vaishnava Jana To...”, earlier translated into Sanskrit by a Varanasi-based budding scholar Alok Kumar and edited by Jawaharlal Nehru University expert ND Mishra, has been touchingly-sung by an Assamese singer-composer Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah.

Set for release on October 2, Bezbaruah has retained the signature tune for Bapu’s favourite Bhajan while adding his own style.

The 15th-century poet-saint Mehta nor the Mahatma could have imagined what depths and distance these humane verses would achieve. Bezbaruah also lent his voice to songs of Rabindranath Tagore and Bhupen Hazarika after he translated them into Sanskrit.

“Giving musical rendition to ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ in Sanskrit was my concept. All India Radio, Ranchi will air it tomorrow (Wednesday) while DD News will do so on October 5 at 7 pm. Zee News is also likely to air it,” Bezbaruah told this newspaper.

The music for the song was arranged by Pranjal Borah.

“This song was Gandhiji’s favourite. He could relate it to his life and teachings. As it is his 150th birthday tomorrow, I thought if I could come up with the Sanskrit version of the song, it will be a tribute paid to him,” Bezbaruah said.

It’s been 20 years that he has been translating popular Indian songs into Sanskrit and lending his voice to them. One of the songs that he translated from Hindi into Sanskrit was “Sare Jahan se Accha”.

“I first translated the songs of Bhupen Hazarika into Sanskrit and came out with the musical renditions. I have always wanted to popularise the Sanskrit language as it is slowly getting obsolete. By translating popular Indian songs into Sanskrit, I am trying to take them to the new generation,” Bezbaruah said.

He said translating lyrics from any language into Sanskrit might help the society in many ways. It can help the upcoming generation in developing an acquaintance and interest with the rich Indian languages as well as the country’s unparalleled literary and musical heritage.

A post-graduate in Sanskrit from the Gauhati University, Bezbaruah is a Sanskrit teacher at Nagaon Government Girls’ Higher Senior Secondary School in Assam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaishnava Jana To Sanskrit version Ranjan Kumar bezbaruah Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi 150th birth anniversary
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp