SC seeks pollution report on Yamuna river in UP's Mathura

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to inspect and file a report on the status of pollution in the Yamuna river at Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

"Let an official deputed by the CPCB, inspect the spot and report as to whether the boundary wall has been constructed, as ordered," a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Ravindra Bhat said.

"He (official) shall also report about the development of the green belt and what further improvement is required for clearing of river."

The bench said that the CPCB official shall also report about the present position of the river pollution and what are the steps required for improvement and for cleaning the Yamuna river.

The report containing suggestions will be submitted within six weeks, the court said while adjourning the plea for November for further hearing.

The court was hearing Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board plea challenging the National Green Tribunal's April 4, 2017 which has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh for causing continuous air, water, groundwater pollution in Mathura.

The NGT has held that UPPCB and the Mathura Cantonment Board have miserably failed to protect the environment in the temple town.