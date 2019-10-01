Home Nation

Toll in rain-related incidents mounts to 148 in India, several areas inundated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday.

Published: 01st October 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Residents row a makeshift boat to cross a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

Residents row a makeshift boat to cross a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents mounting to 148 in the country.

The highest number of deaths 111 were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while 28 people lost their lives in Bihar since last week.

The weather department has forecast a long delayed withdrawal of Monsoon and more rains for Bihar, including capital Patna where several areas still remain submerged, and food and relief material are being air dropped.

India recorded its highest rainfall this Monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday.

ALSO READ | Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, his family rescued from his residence in rain-hit Patna

However, rain bearing winds still remain active over several parts of the country.

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions of the IMD, two -- west Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch -- recorded precipitation in "large excess".

In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee deep waters.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was "rescued" by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) boat.

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan are putting up at a hotel instead of their house in a posh locality of the Bihar capita.

Three fresh deaths caused by drowning were reported on Monday afternoon, one from Nawada and two from Jehanabad district, raising the toll to 28 in the state.

An Indian Air Force helicopter commenced air-dropping of food and other relief material to people living in low-lying areas where water level is said to be several feet high.

In Uttar Pradesh, since Thursday, 104 people have died in rain-related incidents, with the state government on Sunday cancelling leave of officials in view of the situation.

On September 26, 36 people died, 18 people on September 27, 28 on September 28, 18 people on September 29 and four on Monday, according to officials.

In Ballia authorities had to shift about 900 prisoners to other jails after flood waters entered the barracks of the district jail located near the Ganga river.

In Jharkhand, three members of a family died in Dumka district after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in the region.

Delhi may witness scattered rains over the next three to four days, according to the weather office.

In a year the rest of India witnessed "above-normal monsoon", the city recorded the lowest rainfall since 2014 with a deficiency of 38 per cent, the IMD said.

The city recorded 404.

1 mm rainfall this monsoon -- from June 1 to September 30 -- against the 30-year average of 648.

9 mm, a shortfall of 38 per cent, an official said.

With 10 per cent more rainfall than usual this year, India witnessed an 'above-normal' monsoon which officially ended on September 30, IMD data showed.

Besides these states, as many as 13 deaths were reported on Saturday from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Bihar, the disaster management department said six deaths have been reported from Gaya district where five persons were killed in a wall collapse while another person drowned in a river which has been in spate because of rains.

More than 4,000 people, including women and children, were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Patna on Monday, the NDRF said.

The force said it has deployed five teams, with about 45 personnel in each, to conduct rescue and relief works in the city.

In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall occurred in most places since Sunday evening, bringing the maximum temperature down by a few notches, the meteorological department said.

In Gujarat, three women drowned after their car was swept away at a flooded causeway in Rajkot district on Sunday following heavy rains in several parts of the Saurashtra region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Bihar rain rain-related incidents
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp