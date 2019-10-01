Home Nation

Two ex-INLD Muslim MLAs given BJP tickets from Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka seats in Haryana

Former INLD MLAs Zakir Hussain from Nuh and Naseem Ahmed from Ferozepur Jhirkha have switched their loyalties and joined the BJP.  

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ruling BJP is not leaving any stones unturned for the upcoming assembly elections. Setting a target 'Mission 75', the party, that has never won from Mewat region of the state, now given tickets to two sitting Muslim legislators who had recently joined the saffron party.

Three assembly constituencies of Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana fall in Mewat region which is Meo Muslim dominated area and are a part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat. 

While the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had won from Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka, Punhana seat was won by an independent Rahish Khan in the 2014 assembly elections.

Both former INLD MLAs Zakir Hussain from Nuh and Naseem Ahmed from Ferozepur Jhirkha have switched their loyalties and joined the BJP.  

In June this year, three-time MLA and law graduate Hussain who was one of the most vocal INLD MLA in the state assembly joined the BJP as the party graph had gone south in the Lok Sabha elections. He became MLA in 1991, 2000 and 2014 by defeating Aftab Ahmed of Congress by 32,796 votes. 

His grandfather and father were both prominent politicians of the Mewat region. His father Tayyab Hussain had the unique distinction of becoming MLA from three different states Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan besides being a minister in the three states.

Nuh is the poorest area of the state as per the social, educational and economic indicator.

Two time MLA Naseem Ahmed, son of former Congress Minister Shakrullah Khan, who had switched over to the Congress from INLD just days before parliamentary elections and has now recently joined the BJP.

After joining the BJP, both the legislators claimed that they have joined the saffron party as they were impressed by the style and transparent functioning of the Khattar led BJP Government and its slogan "Sab Ka Saath Sabka Vikas’’.

At least ten turncoats have been given tickets by the BJP and these leaders figured in the first list of 78 candidates that was released yesterday. Eight former INLD leaders have got the tickets and former Congress and SAD leaders getting one ticket each.

In 2014 assembly elections, BJP ticket was given to Sanjay Singh from Nuh, Choudhary Alam Mundal from Ferozepur Jhirka and Ekbal Jaildar from Punahana.
 

