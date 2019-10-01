Home Nation

UP's twist on NRC? Cops to deport Bangladeshis, other 'foreigners'

In a letter, the UP Director General of Police has asked all district police chiefs to carry out a thorough search and challenge any individual found to be suspicious.

Image of UP police used for representational purpose

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Apparently, taking the first step towards bringing National Register of Citizens (NRC) like exercise to UP, state DGP OP Singh has shot a letter to all the district police chiefs including SSPs and SPs, to launch a drive and identify illegal migrants, including Bangladeshis and others, residing in the state.

However, the DGP denied that the exercise had anything to do with NRC. The DGP office forwarded the letter containing the draft of the special identification and verification drive to all SSPs, SPs, DIGs (range) and ADGs (zone) on Tuesday. All the police officers were asked to implement the points mentioned in the draft.

The draft was also released to the media. It claims that the presence of Bangladeshis living illegally in different districts of the state has been noticed by the authorities. “Many Bangladeshis, who are living illegally in the state, have gone “missing,” the letter says.

The draft letter further mentions that "keeping the concerns over the state’s internal security in view, it is essential to identify and verify Bangladeshis and other foreigners residing in the state."

Through the letter, cops posted in districts have been directed to identify places like outskirts of the cities, railway stations, bus stations and new residential colonies where Bangladeshis and other foreign nationals seek shelter.

Special drives for identification of illegal migrants should be launched with due caution. Even the exercise in potential localities will be video recorded, says the DGP’s letter.

As per the instructions, during the identification, if any person claims to be a resident of some other district or state, his file would be prepared and his further verification from the district or state concerned would be done. 

“Moreover, it will have to be established as to what documents like Voters’ ID, ration card, aadhaar card, passports and even driving licence have the illegal residents to legalise their stay in the state,” says the letter. 

Instructions are also there to identify the government employees who may have helped prepare the fake documents for the "foreigners and illegal residents."

The cops in districts have been instructed to take fingerprints of the suspected illegal migrants. “It will have to be sent to the bureau and a separate database will have to be prepared of such persons,” the DGP has said in the letter.

Directives have been issued with regard to people of foreign origin working in different companies sand firms. Even the letter has the instructions for such establishments including construction companies to keep the identity cards issued to persons working with them safe and it should be verified from the police department.

The DGP says in his letter that the directives are being issued in the wake of the upcoming festive season.

“If a person will be found producing fake ID or document, he will be liable to legal action and his document would be cancelled. Moreover, the document issuing authority will also be liable to action,” says the letter.

The letter says those, identified as illegal migrant or of foreign origin during the verification, will be deported and a relevant draft will be sent to the Union Home ministry.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given a clear hint over the implementation of NRC in UP while praising the exercise in Assam calling it crucial for "national security".
As per the sources, UP is home to a large population of Bangladeshi and Nepali migrants.

"They are basically used in drug and illegal arms trade and work as couriers. Identifying them and taking action against them will also improve the law and order situation,” said a senior police official.

