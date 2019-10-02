Home Nation

Ajit Doval meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses Kashmir

Crown Prince Salman expressed understanding about India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Published: 02nd October 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:06 PM

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meet the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed Kashmir issue

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meet the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed Kashmir issue (Photo| PIB)

By IANS

RIYADH: In an effort to counter Islamabad's strident anti-India propaganda on Kashmir, India has reached out to Saudi Arabia, days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the kingdom on way to the UNGA.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held one-on-one talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed Kashmir, and explained India's position on it. Crown Prince Salman expressed understanding about India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. The one-on-one talks with the Crown Prince lasted for about two hours.

Imran had spent two days in Riyadh on way to New York, and performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi at Mecca. He also flew in the Prince's special plane to New York, in an effort to highlight the close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

During Doval's meeting with the Crown Prince, a wide range of issues was discussed on various aspects of the India-Saudi bilateral relations.

The NSA's visit will further strengthen the deep bonds between the two countries and help identify specific areas of cooperation at a time when Saudi Arabia is looking to diversify its economy in line with Prince Salman's vision 2030, sources said.

This important visit highlights the regular and ongoing close consultations at highest levels between the two sides on issues of mutual importance.

Doval also had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Musaid Al Aiban, who chairs the Council of Political and Security Affairs of Saudi Arabia. He is also Chairman of the National Cyber Security Authority. They two sides discussed issues of national and regional security. Both sides highlighted the importance of close security ties .

NSA Doval is also expected to interact with top leaders of the United Arab Emirates.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Ajit Doval Saudi Arabia Doval Saudi visit Mohammed bin Salman
