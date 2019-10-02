Biggies won’t wait for party, file nominations as election season kicks in

Abhijit Mulye and Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

MUMBAI/CHANDIGARH: There is ‘rebellion’ and ‘mistrust’ within parties with heavyweights, defectors and hopeful candidates, wary of missing the bus, filing nominations individually and challenging their respective parties to make clear their stand.

While member of the Maharashtra BJP steering committee Eknath Khadse on Tuesday defied party line by filing nomination from Muktainagar constituency of Jalgaon district, thereby bringing the rift between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis out in the open, sitting Congress MLA in Haryana, Anand Singh Dangi filed his nomination paper for Meham, even before the Congress could announce its candidates’ list.

Khadse (67), was once No. 2 in the Fadnavis government and held as many as nine key portfolios, including revenue and agriculture. He was the leader of Opposition during the UPA rule and had expected the Chief Ministers’ post when BJP won in 2014.

Though Khadse wasn’t considered for the post, the party honoured his seniority by giving him key portfolios. However, he resigned from the cabinet in June 2016 amidst charges of corruption in a controversial land deal.

The veteran leader and six-time MLA from Leva-Patil community came out in the open and filed his nomination after his name didn’t figure in the party’s first list announced on Tuesday.

“Filing nomination is not rebellion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dangi, who filed nomination for Meham, admitted he had not taken permission from anyone to contest the elections.“I need not ask for a ticket from anyone, as I am sure that I will win comfortably. The reason is simple. There is no competition. I have huge support in the constituency,” Anand Singh Dangi said.