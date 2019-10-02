BJP miles away from Gandhi's principles yet celebrating his birth anniversary: Akhilesh Yadav

Home Nation

Participating in a party's programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said this is only a part of the saffron party's politics to hiding their wrong deeds.

Published: 02nd October 2019

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP on Wednesday saying those who never walked on Mahatma Gandhi's path of truth, non-violence and social harmony are now celebrating his 150th birth anniversary.

Participating in his party's programme at GPO park on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said this is only a part of the saffron party's politics to hiding their wrong deeds. "The BJP and its people are miles away from the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. They never walked on the path of truth shown by Father of the Nation. They want to adopt Lohia, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda. The party whose people believe in violence are today celebrating Gandhi's birth anniversary," Yadav said.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said, "Gandhi believed in the ideology of truth, non-violence and social harmony in the country, and honour for labour. The current scenario in the country is very bad as divisive politics is ruining the social fabric. There is no law and order in the state and all sections of the society are depressed."

Akhilesh Yadav also visited Gandhi Ashram here and participated in 'Charkha Yagya'. He later felicitated Govind Kumar Yadav, who had undertaken 1,700 km journey from Bhadohi to Mumbai with message of conserving water and environment.

